Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Bus crash kills 13 and injures over a dozen on highway in central Iran

A passenger bus has overturned on a highway in central Iran, killing 13 people and injuring over a dozen others

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 16 December 2025 08:12 EST
Iran Bus Crash
Iran Bus Crash ( Iranian Red Crescent Society)

A passenger bus overturned, killing 13 people and injuring over a dozen others on a highway in central Iran, state-run IRNA news agency reported.

The bus was traveling late Monday from Isfahan to the northeastern city of Mashhad when it struck the highway's central guardrail, crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a taxi before flipping over, police said.

Eleven bus passengers and two people who were in the taxi were killed in the crash, while six women and seven men were hospitalized, IRNA said.

Emergency teams, including ambulances and rescue units, were dispatched to the site shortly after the crash.

Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records, with some 20,000 deaths annually. The grave toll is attributed to widespread disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services in its vast rural areas.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in