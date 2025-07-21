Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Iran's capital and surrounding province will shut for a day due to a heat wave

Iran has announced the closure of government offices, banks, and businesses in Tehran on Wednesday due to an intense heat wave

Via AP news wire
Monday 21 July 2025 11:56 EDT
Iran Heat Wave
Iran Heat Wave (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Iranian government offices, banks and businesses in the capital province of Tehran will shut down on Wednesday due to an intense heat wave and the need to conserve energy, state-run media reported.

With temperatures in the capital exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), the government has advised citizens to stay indoors during peak heat hours.

IRAN daily on Monday quoted government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani urging residents to take measures to reduce electricity and water consumption. The report said that all governmental offices, banks and businesses in Tehran province will be closed on Wednesday.

In July 2024, Iran ordered one-day national holiday due to high temperatures, following a two-day holiday in 2023.

Borazjan in southern Bushehr province was the hottest city in the last 24 hours with a maximum temperature of 50 C (122 F).

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in