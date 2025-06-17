Foreign governments seek emergency exits for nationals stranded in Iran and Israel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Iran-Israel conflict has shuttered airspace across the Middle East as the two bitter enemies launch attacks and reprisals at one another.

The worsening security situation has seen foreigners scramble to evacuate. But, with so much travel disruption in the region, it’s a tough task.

Some governments are using Iran’s land borders to get their nationals out. Others are advising their citizens on how to leave voluntarily or stay safe until an official exit plan is in place.

Here’s a look at evacuation efforts from Iran and Israel:

Border buses and convoys

Iran shares land borders with seven countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Turkey, and Turkmenistan.

Italy’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that it had evacuated dozens of its citizens from Iran in convoys heading to Azerbaijan and Turkey on Monday. Poland is evacuating some of its diplomatic staff from Tehran through Azerbaijan's capital, Baku.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that the Russian Embassy in Tehran was working “around the clock” to ensure nationals could leave Iran via a checkpoint on the border with Azerbaijan.

“All (Russian) citizens who are in Tehran and got in touch (with the embassy), for all of them the possibility of evacuating is being provided,” Peskov said during his daily conference call with the media.

Moscow had earlier advised citizens to leave Iran and Israel by commercial means. The Russian Embassy in Tehran said several hundred people had already left Iran via the Astara border crossing into Azerbaijan, including the families of those working in Iran, members of the Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra, and citizens from Belarus, Serbia, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

Peskov said that he was unaware of state-organized evacuations, but that such plans could be put in place if needed.

The Astara crossing has also been used by citizens of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Portugal, the Philippines and Finland.

Pakistan has started voluntary repatriations from Iran by bus to land border crossings. Pakistani passport holders are barred from traveling to Israel.

China said that its Foreign Ministry and diplomatic missions in Iran and Israel had promptly activated “emergency consular protection mechanisms” upon the outbreak of hostilities and was “actively assisting” Chinese nationals seeking to leave.

Third-country options

Cyprus, the closest European Union country to Israel, says Portugal and Slovakia have asked for help in repatriating their citizens.

Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said Monday that his government has received informal requests from other governments about Cyprus’ ESTIA plan, which provides for the brief accommodation of evacuated third-country nationals before their repatriation.

Cyprus has acted as a transfer point for third-country evacuees following the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, attack. In April 2023, Cyprus also assisted in the repatriation of U.K. nationals from Sudan.

Turkmenistan is making its territory available for the departure of foreign diplomats and their family members, as well as other citizens in Iran. Those who have arrived so far have been given food, accommodation and other essential items, according to the Foreign Ministry in Ashgabat.

Albania has thanked the Greek and Bulgarian Embassies in Tel Aviv, Israel, for helping Albanians who were in Israel for business and tourism. The Albanians are in Egypt and are expected to make their way home from there.

Taiwan’s government helped its citizens in Israel to leave by land for Jordan early Sunday on a bus that was arranged by Taiwan’s representative office in Israel.

Taiwan’s representative office in Jordan is helping the Taiwanese nationals return home.

Guidance and eventual help

The French Foreign Ministry has urged citizens in Israel to be “’in a position to reach a shelter in a short time frame” and said there is a ban on any public gatherings and nonessential professional or educational activities.

It has urged citizens to register with French authorities for eventual help. The ministry reiterated an earlier warning against nonessential travel to Israel and provides guidance on overland journeys to Jordan or Egypt. It also reiterated warnings against all travel to Iran.

The Thai Embassy in Tehran on Tuesday advised nationals to leave the Iranian capital as soon as they could. It has set up a temporary shelter for Thai citizens in the historic Iranian city of Amol, which is about 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of the Caspian Sea.

Thailand's government said that it's ready to evacuate Thai people in Israel and Iran if necessary, adding that no Thais have been injured in the ongoing conflict.

The U.K. Foreign Office said that family members of staff at the U.K. Embassy in Tel Aviv and the U.K. Consulate in Jerusalem have been temporarily withdrawn as a precautionary measure. It advises against all travel to Israel and Iran, but hasn't ordered an evacuation.

Instead, it advises people to “register their presence” if they are in Israel or the Palestinian territories, and offers information on international land border crossings to Jordan and Egypt that are open.

In Iran, having a British passport or connections to the U.K. can be “reason enough” for authorities to detain someone, warns the Foreign Office.

“U.K. government support is extremely limited in Iran," it said. "Assume that no face-to-face consular assistance will be possible in an emergency.” ___

AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.