Photos of leisure and commerce along Iran's Caspian Sea coast
Bookmark
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks
Life on Iran’s northern coast on the Caspian Sea is a mix of commerce and leisure.
In Bandar Anzali, fish markets draw locals and visitors. People stroll the shoreline and row boats on the Anzali lagoon. Some women go without the hijab, reflecting a more relaxed atmosphere that has emerged in parts of the country in recent years.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks