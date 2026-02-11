Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych trains again in banned helmet, despite IOC ruling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych trained again in his banned helmet Wednesday, one day before the start of his race at the Milan Cortina Games and with the International Olympic Committee urging him to make his point differently.

Heraskevych came to the Olympics with a customized helmet showing the faces of more than 20 Ukrainian athletes and coaches who were killed during their country's war with Russia, a conflict that started shortly after the 2022 Beijing Games ended.

But the IOC said Monday night that the helmet wouldn't be allowed in competition, citing a rule against making political statements on the Olympic field of play. Heraskevych wore the helmet for training Tuesday and Wednesday anyway, knowing the IOC could ultimately keep him from the Olympic race.

The IOC planned to talk to Heraskevych again Wednesday to discuss what would be allowed, spokesman Mark Adams said. Adams said those words about an hour before Heraskevych's first training run of the day, so it wasn't immediately clear when or if that conversation would occur.

“We will reiterate the many, many opportunities that he has to express his grief," Adams said. "As we discussed before, he can do so on social media and press conferences in the mixed zone. So, we will try to talk to him about that and try to convince him.

"We want him to compete. We really, really want him to have his moment. That’s very, very important. We want all athletes to have their moment and that’s the point. We want all our athletes to have a fair and level playing field.”

The IOC has offered Heraskevych a chance to wear a black armband in competition as a display of his grief and mourning of countrymen, even though such tributes are typically not allowed. Adams said that represents a compromise; Heraskevych said he's not interested.

“I think the way that we hope that we can deal with this is on a human level. … We will have conversations with him to try to explain that actually it’s in everybody’s interest for him to compete and for him also to be able to say what he wants to say," Adams said. "So, I’m not saying that we have a solution, a ready solution, for this. But I think here, it’s better for people to talk to people and for human interaction, hopefully, to win the day.”

