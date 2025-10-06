Intruder with mental health issues vandalizes Washington state Capitol

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An intruder broke into the Washington state Capitol and smashed a glass door, set fire to a rug and flag, and knocked over busts of George Washington and Martin Luther King Jr. before he was taken into custody by state troopers.

The man, who has a history of mental health challenges, was booked into Thurston County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary, first-degree arson and first-degree malicious mischief, said Chris Loftis, spokesman for the Washington State Patrol.

“The suspect’s actions were very purposeful at the Capitol but appears to be an individual experiencing a mental health crisis of some sort,” Loftis said in an email to The Associated Press.

The man parked in a flower bed in the flag circle in front of the Legislative Building at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday and was spotted by someone with the Department of Enterprise Services, which stewards the state Capitol Campus. They alerted the state patrol.

The suspect had two hammers and broke in through a ground-floor office window, proceeded upstairs where he damaged items as he moved through the building, Loftis said.

Lt. Gov. Denny Heck said the flags on the side of the Rotunda were knocked over and one was burned.

"He broke a glass door to enter the State Reception Room, where he also set fire to several objects, including the original rug, which is a priceless treasure."

Diandra Asana, spokesperson for Heck, said the state patrol did not find the incident to be politically motivated.