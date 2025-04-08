Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

A US-Russian crew of 3 launches to the International Space Station

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 08 April 2025 01:54 EDT
Russia Space Station ((NASA/Joel Kowsky) For copyright and restrictions refer to - http://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/guidelines/index.html)

A U.S.-Russian crew of three launched Tuesday to the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and two Russian crewmates lifted off from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan in a Russian Soyuz rocket. Their Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft is set to dock at the station in just over three hours.

Kim and Russia’s Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky are scheduled to spend about eight months at the orbiting outpost.

