Libyan man accused of murder, rape, and torture appears at the ICC

A Libyan man accused of crimes against humanity and war crimes at a Tripoli prison appeared before judges at the International Criminal Court on Wednesday, sitting impassively as a court official read out charges including murder, rape and torture.

Khaled Mohamed Ali El Hishri, 47, spoke only to confirm his age and identity and later to ask judges to release him as his case proceeds.

Presiding Judge Iulia Motoc told El Hishri's attorney to file a written request for provisional release to the court.

El Hishri was sent to the Netherlands on Monday by Germany, where he was arrested in July on a sealed ICC warrant. Prosecutors allege that he was a senior commander at the Mitiga prison, where they say he ordered or oversaw crimes between 2015 and 2020.

He faces six counts of crimes against humanity and six of war crimes for alleged abuse of detainees at the prison, including personally murdering one person and overseeing the murder, rape and torture of others, according to the charges read out at the public hearing. He was not required to enter pleas to the charges.

A hearing at which judges will assess whether the evidence against El Hishri is strong enough to merit putting him on trial was scheduled for May 19.

His case is set to be the first of a Libyan suspect to go to trial at the international court, whose prosecutors were tasked by the United Nations Security Council in 2011 with launching an investigation in the north African nation as it descended into lawlessness following an uprising that toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

The court had swiftly issued a warrant for Gadhafi, but rebels killed him before he could be detained and sent to The Hague.

The court has arrest warrants out for nine other Libyan suspects, including one of Gadhafi’s sons.

Italy arrested but then released on a technicality one of the suspects, Ossama Anjiem, also known as Ossama al-Masri, in January, sparking outrage among human rights defenders. He was also accused of crimes at the Mitiga prison.