Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Crimes against humanity charges against former Philippine President Duterte detailed by court

The crimes against humanity charges against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte allege his involvement in the killings of at least 76 people while he was president and earlier a southern mayor

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 23 September 2025 03:25 EDT
International Court Duterte
International Court Duterte (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The crimes against humanity charges against former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte allege his involvement in the killings of at least 76 people while he was president and earlier a southern mayor, the International Criminal Court has revealed.

The first charge cites 19 victims killed while Duterte was mayor of Davao City between 2013 and around 2016. The second involves 14 who died in targeted killings between 2016 and 2017 when Duterte was president. The third cited the killings of 43 people during so-called “clearance operations” between 2016 and 2018.

The redacted charges were made public Monday after prosecutors submitted a 15-page charge sheet to the court on July 4. Among other things, they allege Duterte instructed and authorized “violent acts including murder to be committed against alleged criminals, including alleged drug dealers and users.”

Duterte, his lawyer and family did not immediately react to the detailed charges. Even when he was president, he denied authorizing extrajudicial killings although he openly threatened drug suspects with death and encouraged police to open fire if suspects violently resisted arrest and threaten law enforcers.

Duterte was arrested in March by Philippine authorities on a warrant issued by the ICC. He is now being held at an ICC facility in the Netherlands.

Supporters of Duterte criticized the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Duterte’s political rival, for arresting and surrendering the former leader to a court whose jurisdiction his supporters dispute.

A court hearing had been scheduled to begin Tuesday but was postponed to give judges time to evaluate arguments from Duterte’s attorneys that he is not fit to stand trial.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in