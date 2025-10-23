Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Intel posts profit even as it struggles to regain market share

Intel posted profits in the latest quarter as the one-time America technology icon struggles to regain market share

Bernard Condon
Thursday 23 October 2025 16:53 EDT
Intel Profits
Intel Profits

Intel posted profits in the latest quarter as the one-time America technology icon struggles to regain market share.

Intel reported net income of $4.1 billion, or 90 cents per share in the three months through September, up from a loss of $17 billion, or $3.88 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding some one-time items, the company posted a profit of 8 cents per share.

Revenue was $13.7 billion, up 3% from a year ago.

The U.S. became a 10% owner of the company in August in a startling move for a Republican prsident, bucking that party's long-held belief that the governments shouldn’t try to pick corporate winners and losers.

Intel rose nearly 8% in after-hours trading to $41.10 per share.

Recently installed CEO Lip-Bu Tan has been cutting thousand of positions and mothballing projects to cut costs.

