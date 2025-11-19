UK inflation drops to 4-month low, paving way for December rate cut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inflation in the U.K. fell to a four-month low in October, official figures showed Wednesday, in a move that has raised expectations of another Bank of England interest rate cut next month.

The Office for National Statistics said the annual rate of inflation, as measured by the consumer prices index, fell to 3.6% in October from 3.8% the previous month.

Though the rate was the lowest since June, it was a bit higher than the 3.5% that most economists were forecasting for the month. The main downward influence came from domestic energy bills, while a rebound in food prices partly offset that.

Even though inflation remains above the bank's 2% target, economists said policymakers will likely sanction a quarter-point rate cut at their next meeting on Dec. 18, especially as the labor market has weakened and economic growth has stalled.

The latest inflation reading comes a week before Treasury chief Rachel Reeves delivers her long-anticipated budget, in which she is widely expected to raise taxes to fill a multibillion-pound shortfall in the public finances.

Following the inflation data, Rachel Reeves said she was planning to take “targeted action” in her budget to help ease the cost of living.

“Though the conditions for a December interest rate cut are falling into place, the Budget is a last obstacle as rate-setters will want to gauge the effect of the policies announced before authorising another rate reduction," said Suren Thiru, economics director at accounting institute ICAEW.

Earlier this month, the bank kept its main rate unchanged at 4%, with a wafer-thin majority of policymakers needing more information on how swiftly inflation will fall back towards their target before backing another cut in borrowing costs.