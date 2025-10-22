UK inflation unexpectedly holds steady and bolsters hopes of November rate cut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inflation in the U.K. unexpectedly held steady in the year to September as higher prices at the pump were offset by lower food costs, official figures showed Wednesday in a development that has bolstered hopes of another interest rate reduction next month.

The Office for National Statistics said consumer prices rose by 3.8% on an annual basis, unchanged from the levels seen in the previous two months.

Most economists had expected the rate to rise to 4%, which would have been double the Bank of England's target.

Economists said the flat reading will bolster hopes at the central bank that inflation has peaked and will back down towards its target over the coming months.

“Price pressures should begin to slowly ease in the coming months, but we are unlikely to see a more substantial downshift in inflation until the first half of next year," said Martin Sartorius, principal economist at the Confederation of British Industry.

He added that the “downside surprise” in inflation raises the possibility that the central bank may cut interest rates again at its next policy meeting on Nov. 6. Last month, it held its main interest rate at 4% as U.K. inflation concerns weighed on policymakers.

The inflation figure will also be welcomed by Treasury chief Rachel Reeves as she prepares to deliver a crucial budget statement on Nov. 26, which is expected to see taxes rise again. September’s inflation rate is used to link welfare benefits for the upcoming year, so the cost of funding that will be lower than anticipated.