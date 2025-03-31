Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Indonesian sharia clown teaches Islamic values to children

Dita Alangkara,Edna Tarigan
Sunday 30 March 2025 23:11 EDT

Wearing a colorful costume, red nose and a turban on his head, Yahya Hendrawan performs as a clown in Indonesian schools, teaching Islamic values to children and teenagers.

He started out working birthday parties as a side hustle. But in 2010 his religious teacher encouraged him to become a modern-day Abu Nawas, a legendary Arabic poet known for his wit, wisdom, humor and clever wordplay, so he could bring a cheerful, lighthearted approach to teaching religion.

Hendrawan, now known as Yahya Badut, or Yahya the Clown, has embraced that vision. He founded, along with some fellow clowns, the Sharia Clown Foundation, a neighborhood initiative that blends entertainment with religious education.

Hendrawan teaches every weekday afternoon in a library at his house and occasionally at a school or orphanage with his clown partners.

He often begins lessons with a cheerful song, encouraging children to share a smile. Other clowns open with magic tricks.

“There is a hadith that says: Your sweet smile in front of your brothers is charity. So we must prioritize smiles and greetings. When meeting friends, shaking hands, smile .. You are good. I am good. Thank God,” Hendrawan said.

By being funny and cheerful, Hendrawan says he hopes the children will quickly absorb his lessons about morals, manners and Islamic values.

