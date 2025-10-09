PHOTO ESSAY: Indonesia’s village keeps tradition of life on sand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the northeastern tip of Indonesia’s Madura Island, sand blankets front yards and even spills into the interior of homes.

Residents of the three coastal communities — Legung Timur, Legung Barat and Dapenda — collectively known as the sand village, believe sand brings comfort and healing.

The villages are located in a coastal area on the northeastern side of the Sumenep district in Indonesia’s East Java province.

After a day of fishing, residents can be seen spending time outside their homes, covered in sand. Locals say the sand brings families and community closer together.

On a rainless afternoon, villagers lingered in their sand-covered front yards. Nearby, children played.

“At 11 or 12 at night, when it starts to get cold, we go back home,” said Pundia, who like many Indonesians, goes by a single name.

The practice of taking sand from the beach and bringing it home has been passed through generations, said Adnan, 55. “My parents gave birth to me on this sand. Of course, it was cleaned up. Since I was little, I learned to crawl and stand on this sand. So that’s what I know.”

Many others Adnan's age were also born on the sand, when their mothers couldn't reach hospitals or clinics in time.

Many homes have rooms filled with sand, which they call sand mattresses. This is where the older generation prefers to sleep.

To keep the sand clean, residents use a round sieve made of layered mesh is used to filter out stones and wind-blown debris.

There are concerns that the tradition could be lost to development. The beach sand, which used to be pristine, is now heavily polluted with trash.

Ibnu Hajar, a cultural expert who studies life in the sand village, says coastal communities are inseparable from the sea. He cites a Madurese proverb: "Waves are pillows and wind is blankets.”