What makes a landslide and why they are familiar in Indonesia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flash flooding and landslides on Indonesia’s main island of Java have killed at least 21 people and damaged villages and rice fields.

The nation is located in a busy earthquake zone and faces high levels of deforestation – factors that are linked to flooding and landslides, though it wasn't immediately clear if the areas hit are near mines or heavily logged areas.

A look at what makes landslides, why they happen with some frequency in Indonesia, and how Earth's warming climate may contribute to more in the future.

What is a landslide?

The British Geological Survey defines a landslide as a mass movement of material, such as rock, earth, or debris moving down a slope. Landslides can happen suddenly without any notice or slowly over time and can be triggered by heavy rainfall, erosion, or changes to the slope’s material that weakens its resistance to gravity. Heavy rain adds weight to the slope, making it more unstable, and can reduce the soil strength.

Where can landslides happen?

Factors that increase the likelihood of a landslide include the slope’s steepness; slopes that are being eroded at the base, which could be caused by the movement of an ocean or river; seismic activity like earthquakes; or other things that cause ground vibrations like mining and traffic. Certain rock types and soil particle sizes are also important factors that can determine how sturdy a slope is based on the amount of water the soil can absorb.

Why does Indonesia see so many landslides?

The current landslides and flooding are occurring in the middle of Indonesia’s rainy season, which typically lasts from October to March. Landslides are one of the most common natural disasters in Indonesia and their frequency is increasing due to heavy rainfall, earthquake activity and changes to the landscape such as mining, according to ReliefWeb, a humanitarian information service provided by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Java is a mountainous island with active volcanoes and a study from 2019 reported the island sees the highest rate of landslides in Indonesia. More than 150 million people live on Java, an island smaller than New York state, which is home to roughly 20 million. That many people living in a small area that frequently sees flooding, earthquakes, and landslides heightens the risk for people and property.

Indonesia, a major mining nation and the largest producer of nickel and palm oil, has the highest amount of forest loss of all mining areas on the planet, according to the World Wildlife Foundation. Healthy forests can reduce the risk of landslides, whereas mining strips the topsoil and weakens a slope’s ability to withstand heavy rain and flooding.

Climate change and landslides

Studies have found that landslides may become more frequent with climate change as a warming atmosphere holds more water vapor that can fall in heavy rains.

___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.