Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A dog on a scooter with Holi powder on its forehead shows how much Indians love their pets

A photo of a dog in India on a scooter, its forehead daubed with colored powder, is a potent symbol of how many households treat pets as family and include them in festivities, including Holi

Rafiq Maqbool
Friday 14 March 2025 08:19 EDT
APTOPIX India Hindu Festival
APTOPIX India Hindu Festival (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

On a normal day in India, this could be an ordinary picture of a dog sitting comfortably on the back of a scooter. Only it isn’t.

Perched on the vehicle, its forehead marked with bright red powder, the dog is emblematic of how many households treat pets as family and include them in festivities, including Holi, a Hindu festival of colors that was celebrated Friday. While colored powders are generally seen as harmful to their skin, fur and health, pets often have their foreheads marked by their owners on Holi, in a sign of love and affection.

The raucous spring festival sees Hindus take part in a kaleidoscopic celebration of the end of winter and the triumph of good over evil. It is celebrated by smearing each other with brightly colored powder, dancing to festive music and feasting on traditional sweets.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in