AP PHOTOS: Indian Premier League cricket reaches the final

The 10-week, 73-game Indian Premier League has come to an end. The world's biggest Twenty20 cricket franchise tournament will have a first-time champion on Tuesday from the final between the Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who finished the round-robin first and second.
The final is at Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue with capacity for 132,000 people. It is sold out.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
