AP photos show an injured elephant frequenting an Indian village as its habitat shrinks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For months an injured male elephant has been frequenting a village on the outskirts of India's northeastern Assam state in search of food, bringing it into contact with people living in the area.

The elephant often breaks into shops and helps itself to food on the shelves, prompting locals to erect steel fences and concertina wires in front of their houses and roadside kiosks. Villagers have been providing the animal food and water, but its frequent visits — at least twice a day — halt traffic sometimes, forcing locals to shoo the elephant away.

According to wildlife officials, the elephant has been unable to go back to the nearby Amchang Reserve forest after injuring its leg few months ago. They say it has also been facing resistance from other elephants whenever it attempts to join a herd.

Elephants are increasingly coming into contact with people in India, as the human population of 1.4 billion soars and cities and towns grow at the expense of jungles and other elephant habitats. In Assam, which has more than 5,000 wild Asian elephants, there have been many incidents in recent years where wild elephants have entered villages, destroyed crops and even killed people.

Wildlife activists say human encroachment has forced elephants out of their natural habitats, triggering conflicts with locals.

Conservationists have urged the government to prevent encroachments and create corridors that the elephants can use to move across forests in search of food.

——

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.