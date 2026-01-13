Photos of a community catch in an Indian fishing village marking the end of the harvest season

NewsPhotos of a community catch in an Indian fishing village marking the end of the harvest seasonBookmarkBookmark popoverRemoved from bookmarksClose popoverPhotos of a community catch in an Indian fishing village marking the end of the harvest seasonShow all 14 The Indian fishing community of Jalikhora is celebrating the end of the harvest season, known as the Bhogali Bihu, on the east side of Guwahati.This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.More aboutIndian
