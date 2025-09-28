Death toll climbs to 40 after stampede at political rally for popular actor Vijay in southern India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The death toll following a stampede at a political rally for a popular Indian actor and politician in the southern state of Tamil Nadu has climbed to 40, the state’s health minister said Sunday, as medics treated at least 124 injured in hospitals.

Ma Subramanian told The Associated Press that 36 victims were dead by the time they were taken to a hospital on Saturday night and four more died later. He said the injured were largely stable. The dead included nine children, Subramanian said.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in the district of Karur on Saturday to attend the rally by Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, popularly and professionally known as Vijay, amid sweltering heat. Vijay is one of Tamil Nadu’s most successful actors and is running for office in state elections scheduled to be held in early 2026.

In southern Indian states, particularly Tamil Nadu, some film stars have larger than life status, rooted in the ancient Tamil culture of hero worship. Many have become successful politicians and some have even been given divine status.

S. Sabesan, a local resident who was at the rally, said Vijay was supposed to address the rally around noon but arrived more than six hours late. He said by that time, a large crowd had choked the roads.

“A lot of barricades and ropes were placed around the venue” for crowd management, Sabesan said, adding that the crowd became so large that “nobody could control it.”

Multiple people “fainted as he addressed the rally. Vijay halted the speech and called in an ambulance to help them,” said Sabesan, a 42-year-old textile businessman.

R. Rajendaran, a lawyer in Karur who witnessed the rally and subsequent accident, said at one point Vijay threw water bottles into the crowd from atop his campaign vehicle.

“When he decided to leave and his vehicle started moving, commotion broke out as hundreds of his fans and supporters chased his vehicle,” Rajendaran said. “That is what led to the stampede.”

Subramanian, the minister, said “there was indiscipline” at the rally. The government has announced a probe led by a former judge who will submit the report in a month, he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced over $11,000 each to the families of the dead.

Vijay retired from acting in 2024 and launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He has drawn massive crowds to his public meetings.

Hours after the accident, Vijay offered his condolences.

“My heart is shattered,” he posted on X. “I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the “unfortunate incident” was “deeply saddening.”

Stampedes are relatively common in India when large crowds gather. In January, at least 30 people were killed as tens of thousands of Hindus rushed to bathe in a sacred river during the Maha Kumbh festival, the world’s largest religious gathering.