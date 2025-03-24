Blend your way to better chicken vindaloo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vindaloo is an Indian dish of Portuguese influence that typically is associated with the state of Goa on India’s southwestern coast, but the curry is popular around the world. Made with pork, lamb or chicken, it’s notable for its vinegary tang, a generous dose of garlic and the spiciness of dried chilies.

In this recipe from our cookbook “ Milk Street 365: The All-Purpose Cookbook for Every Day of the Year,” we puree a host of spices in a blender, along with fresh garlic and ginger, bracing white vinegar and a bit of brown sugar. The result is a thick paste that is sweetly aromatic. After the chicken soaks for a bit, both meat and marinade go into the skillet to cook and reduce.

The Kashmiri chili powder used in India is vibrantly colored with moderate heat; we found a mixture of sweet paprika and cayenne to be a good substitute. If you purchase Kashmiri chili powder, substitute 4 teaspoons for the paprika and cayenne.

Don’t worry if the chicken sticks to the pot immediately after it is added. Allow it to cook undisturbed and it eventually will release with ease. And don’t be afraid to allow the chicken and puree to brown as they cook. This brings out the flavors in the spices and tames the pungency of the aromatics, yielding a sauce that tastes full and round. Sprinkle the finished dish with sliced chilies and cilantro and serve with basmati rice.

Chicken Vindaloo

Start to finish: 1 hour 20 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons white vinegar, divided

12 medium garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

2 tablespoons sweet paprika

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

4 whole cloves or ⅛ teaspoon ground cloves

2½ teaspoons ground turmeric

2 teaspoons cumin seeds

½ to 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed and halved

2 tablespoons neutral oil

Fresno or jalapeño chilies, stemmed and sliced into thin rings, to serve

Fresh cilantro leaves, to serve

Directions:

In a blender, combine ¼ cup vinegar, garlic, ginger, paprika, sugar, cloves, turmeric, cumin, cayenne, cinnamon, ¾ teaspoon salt, 1¼ teaspoons pepper and 3 tablespoons water. Puree until smooth, scraping the blender as needed. Pour into a medium bowl, add the chicken and toss to coat. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.

In a large Dutch oven over medium, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the chicken and marinade in an even layer. Cook without stirring until the marinade has browned and the chicken releases easily from the pot, 5 to 9 minutes. Stir, then add ⅓ cup water and bring to a simmer. Cover, reduce to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until a skewer inserted into the chicken meets no resistance, 35 to 45 minutes.

Stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons vinegar, increase to medium and cook, stirring often, until the sauce is thick enough that a spoon drawn through leaves a trail, about 8 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with sliced chilies and cilantro.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap