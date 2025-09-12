South Korean workers released after days of detention in Georgia return home
A plane carrying more than 300 South Korean workers released after days of detention in Georgia has landed in South Korea
TV footage shows the charter plane, a Boeing 747-8i from Korean Air, landing in Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul, on Friday.
They were among about 475 people detained during the Sept. 4 immigration raid at a battery factory under construction on the campus of Hyundai’s sprawling auto plant west of Savannah.
South Korea later said it has a reached an agreement with the United States for the Korean workers’ releases.