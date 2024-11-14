Pakistan court rejects plea for acquittal from former premier Imran Khan and his wife in graft case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Pakistani court on Thursday rejected a plea for acquittal from former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been held in prison for more than a year in a graft case, a defense lawyer said.

The court order was another blow to Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, who were accused of retaining and selling state gifts in violation of government rules when he was in power.

The couple will be formally indicted in the case on Nov. 18 when the next court hearing is held. Khan and Bibi have denied the charges, saying they were not involved in any wrongdoing.

Naeem Panjutha, a lawyer for Khan, who remains a popular opposition figure, confirmed that the court had turned down the acquittal plea from the former premier and his wife. He gave no further details.

Under Pakistan's laws, government officials and politicians are allowed to retain gifts given to them by foreign dignitaries, but they must correctly declare the market value of those gifts and declare any money they earned after selling those gifts. The couple is accused of buying state gifts including wrist watches and jewelry at reduced prices when Khan was in power.

Authorities have registered multiple cases against Khan since 2022 when he was ousted from power through a vote of no-confidence in the parliament. The former leader was convicted over corruption, unlawful marriage and revealing national secrets, and was given sentences ranging from three to 14 years to be served concurrently under Pakistani law.

His convictions were later overturned or suspended in appeals but he could not be freed due to other, pending cases against him.