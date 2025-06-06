Immigration authorities carry out enforcement activity across Los Angeles amid crowds of protesters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Federal immigration authorities carried out enforcement activities at several locations in Los Angeles on Friday, with some clashes breaking out as crowds gathered outside a warehouse and other locations across the city to protest the activity.

Federal law enforcement officials were present at a Home Depot, an apartment complex, federal courts and in the fashion district, said Jorge-Mario Cabrera, a spokesman with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, or CHIRLA.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined to discuss the details of its operations. The agency said it routinely makes arrests of noncitizens “who commit crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws.”

Cabrera said people calling a rapid response hotline reported dozens of arrests.

KABC-TV reported crowds tried to hinder officers from leaving one location after their operation was over. Aerial footage broadcast by the station showed officers throwing smoke bombs or flash bangs on the street to disperse the people so they could drive away in SUVs, vans and military-style vehicles.

The station showed one person running backward with their hands on the hood of a moving white SUV in an apparent attempt to block the vehicle. The person fell backward, landing flat on the ground. The SUV backed up, drove around the individual and sped off as others on the street threw objects at it.

Other video showed people being handcuffed by federal authorities in a Home Depot parking lot.

Mayor Karen Bass said the activity was meant to “sow terror.”

“As Mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in so many ways, I am deeply angered by what has taken place. These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city,” Bass said.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said in a written statement that his department was aware of the enforcement activities.

“I’m aware that these actions cause anxiety for many Angelenos, so I want to make it clear: the LAPD is not involved in civil immigration enforcement,” he said in a statement.