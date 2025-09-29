Detainee killed in shooting at Dallas ICE facility identified as 37-year-old man from El Salvador

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The man who was fatally shot when a gunman targeted an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas last week has been identified as a 37-year-old detainee from El Salvador, federal officials said Monday.

Norlan Guzman-Fuentes was killed and two other detainees were critically wounded early Wednesday when a shooter opened fire on the ICE field office, including on a van in a gated area that held detainees.

Authorities have said the gunman, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, fired indiscriminately from a nearby rooftop. They said he hated the U.S. government and wanted to incite terror by killing federal agents. No ICE personnel were hurt in the shooting, and Jahn fatally shot himself following the assault.

ICE said that it wasn’t known when or where Guzman-Fuentes entered the country but that he'd been arrested on criminal charges in 2012 in Florida and in 2020 in Texas. The agency said he was transferred to ICE custody on Wednesday after being arrested by Dallas police in August.

The attack happened as heightened immigration enforcement has generated a backlash against ICE agents and stirred fear in immigrant communities across the country.

Following ICE procedures, the detainees were restrained inside the van, an ICE official said, adding that federal agents ran in to gunfire to remove the detainees and render aid.

Stephany Gauffeny told WFAA television station that her husband — Miguel Angel Garcia — was one of the two detainees who was critically injured. She said he was shot eight to nine times.