Massachusetts high school volleyball team rallies around teammate detained by immigration agents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A high school volleyball team in Massachusetts is asking fans to wear white to their match Tuesday night to show support for a teammate who has been detained by federal immigration authorities.

“Our game on June 3rd will be played in honor of Marcelo. We will continue to pray and fight for our brother,” the Milford High School boys volleyball team said in an Instagram post.

Marcelo Gomes da Silva, a junior born in Brazil, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Saturday on his way to volleyball practice. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said Monday that agents were looking for the teenager’s father, who owns the car Gomes da Silva was driving at the time.

“Like any local law enforcement officer, if you encounter someone that has a warrant or … he’s here illegally, we will take action on it,” he said when reporters asked about the teen.

Asked why ICE would detain an 18-year-old with no criminal record, Lyons answered, “I didn’t say he was dangerous. I said he’s in this country illegally and we’re not going to walk away from anybody.”

Gomes da Silva has filed a request in federal court seeking to be released as his immigration case proceeds. A judge on Monday gave the government two weeks to respond and ordered that Gomes da Silva not be moved out of Massachusetts without 48 hours' notice given to the court.

The arrest has sparked outrage among Democratic officials, including Gov. Maura Healey, who demanded information about his location and whether he is being afforded due process. The superintendent of Milford schools said the district plays no part in immigration enforcement and supports all families, including immigrants.

Hundreds of students at the school staged a walkout Monday, holding signs reading “Free our friend” and “America was built by immigrants.” Teachers will be at Tuesday night’s volleyball game along with other community members who support Gomes da Silva’s release, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Teachers Association said.

“The Massachusetts Teachers Association condemns ICE’s cruel and inhumane actions in the strongest possible terms,” the union said in a statement. “We call on leaders at every level to ensure our schools remain safe spaces of learning, belonging and safety for all students — not hunting grounds for ICE agents.”

___

Ramer reported from Concord, New Hampshire.