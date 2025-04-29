Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Four people were killed when vehicle smashed through Illinois building, police say

Police say four people were killed when a car smashed through a building in Chatham, Illinois

Via AP news wire
Monday 28 April 2025 20:23 EDT
Afterschool Building Car Crash

Four people were killed when a car smashed through a building during an after-school program Monday afternoon in a town outside of Springfield, Illinois, police said.

Officers responded at about 3:20 p.m. to calls about a vehicle hitting hit three people outside, ramming through the building and then hitting another person before exiting the other side, Chatham Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Tarter said.

The driver, who was uninjured, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, Tater said.

Chatham is a small town of about 15,000 people just outside Springfield, Illinois.

