Authorities believe crash through Illinois after-school building that killed 4 wasn’t targeted

Authorities say they believe a crash through an Illinois after-school building that killed three kids and one teenager wasn’t targeted

John O'Connor
Tuesday 29 April 2025 07:32 EDT

Authorities said Tuesday they believe a crash through an Illinois after-school building that killed three kids and one teenager wasn’t targeted.

The car smashed through a building Monday afternoon, injuring several others in the small city outside of Springfield, Illinois, police said.

Officers responded at about 3:20 p.m. to calls about a vehicle ramming through the building, fatally hitting four people before exiting the other side, Chatham Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Tarter said.

___

Associated Press reporter Lisa Baumann contributed to this report from Bellingham, Washington.

