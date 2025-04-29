Authorities believe crash through Illinois after-school building that killed 4 wasn’t targeted
Authorities said Tuesday they believe a crash through an Illinois after-school building that killed three kids and one teenager wasn’t targeted.
The car smashed through a building Monday afternoon, injuring several others in the small city outside of Springfield, Illinois, police said.
Officers responded at about 3:20 p.m. to calls about a vehicle ramming through the building, fatally hitting four people before exiting the other side, Chatham Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Tarter said.
Associated Press reporter Lisa Baumann contributed to this report from Bellingham, Washington.