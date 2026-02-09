Photos of future dance stars competing at the Youth America Grand Prix
Up-and-coming dancers performed traditional and contemporary styles at the semifinals of the annual Youth America Grand Prix dance competition in River Forest, Illinois, at the Dominican University Performing Arts Center.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
