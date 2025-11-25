Closing statements begin in ICC trial of alleged Central African Republic militia commander

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court on Tuesday began presenting closing arguments against an alleged commander of a rebel group from Central African Republic facing multiple counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Mahamat Said Abdel Kani is accused of overseeing torture, persecution and enforced disappearances at detention centers in the capital, Bangui, in 2013, where fighting raged between his predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels, who had seized power from then-President Francois Bozize, and a mainly Christian militia called the anti-Balaka.

“Women, children, the elderly and disabled people fell victim to the horrific acts of abuse and violence committed by the Seleka amongst many victims,” deputy prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang said. Women were raped in front of their husbands and children and detainees were tortured, he said.

Said pleaded not guilty to all charges when the proceedings began. His defense team argued the evidence against him was unreliable and insufficient to connect the 55-year-old to the crimes.

“The prosecution has built its case on a biased and sketchy narrative very far from the reality of what actually happened in the Central African Republic at the time,” lawyer Jennifer Naouri said in opening statements in 2022. The defense team will give closing statements later this week.

If convicted, Said faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Two senior leaders in the anti-Balaka were convicted in July on multiple counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Several others have been tried at a specially created court in Central African Republic.

The closing statements bring to an end the last active trial underway at the global court.

Judges will rule on Friday whether to release former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte from custody. His lawyers say the octogenarian is in frail health and his condition is deteriorating in the court’s detention unit.

Last week, prosecutors asked for a life sentence for a leader of a Janjaweed militia convicted in October for atrocities committed in the Sudanese region of Darfur.

The ICC has been under fire from the Trump administration which has sanctioned multiple staff members, including chief prosecutor Karim Khan. The sanctions have made it increasingly difficult for the tribunal to conduct basic tasks, let alone seek justice for victims of war crimes or genocide.

In May, Khan stepped down temporarily pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.