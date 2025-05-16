Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan steps aside pending outcome of sexual misconduct investigation

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court will temporarily step down pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct

Via AP news wire
Friday 16 May 2025 10:19 EDT
ICC Trump Sanctions
ICC Trump Sanctions (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court will temporarily step down pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, the court announced Friday.

Karim Khan has categorically denied accusations that he tried for more than a year to coerce a female aide into a sexual relationship and groped her against her will.

Last year, an Associated Press investigation found that two court employees in whom the alleged victim confided came forward with the accusation in May. That was a few weeks before Khan sought arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, his defense minister and three Hamas leaders on war crimes charges.

The court said in a statement that Khan on Friday ″communicated his decision to take leave until the end″ of an external investigation being carried by the Office of Internal Oversight Services, the U.N. internal watchdog.

While Khan is on leave, the court’s deputy prosecutors will be in charge of managing the prosecutor’s office, the statement said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in