Oklahoma school district adding anti-harassment policies after nonbinary teen's death

A federal investigation into an Oklahoma school district launched after the death of a nonbinary student has led to the school agreeing to develop policies to prevent sexual discrimination and harassment, federal officials announced Wednesday.

The February death of 16-year-old Owasso High School student Nex Benedict took place the day after a fight with several girls in a school bathroom. It was ultimately ruled a suicide by the state's medical examiner, and no charges were filed in connection with the fight.

The U.S. Department of Education opened an investigation into the district in March after the Human Rights Campaign, a civil rights group that advocates for LGBTQ+ equality, asked the department to look into the district's “failure to respond appropriately to sex-based harassment that may have contributed to the tragic death.”

In Nex's case, the investigation revealed that when school officials received information that Nex and two other students experienced conduct that could meet the definition of sexual harassment, the district failed to notify the students' parents, inform them how to file a formal complaint or offer supportive services, which the district should have done according to federal Title IX policies.

The probe also discovered repeated instances over a three-year period in which district staff received notice of possible harassment, yet failed to properly explain the procedure for filing complaints or discuss supportive measures with complainants, according to the department.

Among the investigation's findings were that a teacher was grooming female students on social media and that multiple students were subjected to sex-based slurs, harassment and physical assault.

In a letter to parents, Owasso Superintendent Margaret Coates said the voluntary resolution agreement reaffirms the district's dedication to fostering a non-discriminatory and harassment-free environment for all students.

The district has agreed to contact the parents of students affected by sexual harassment, issue a public anti-harassment statement, review its policies to ensure compliance with federal requirements and provide training to district staff and students, among other things.