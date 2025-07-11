At least 4 presumed dead, 11 missing after Houthi rebels sink ship in Red Sea, EU naval mission says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four people are presumed dead and 11 others are still missing after a Liberian-flagged cargo ship sank in the Red Sea following an attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels, a European Union naval mission said Friday.

The update from the EU's Operation Aspides came as private security forces continue to search for survivors from the Eternity C, a Greek-owned bulk carrier that sank on Wednesday.

Ten people were recovered alive from the attack, including eight Filipino crew members and a Greek and Indian from the vessel’s three-man security team, the EU operation said.

Fifteen people remain unaccounted for, including the four presumed dead, the mission said.

“All nearby vessels are advised to have a sharp look out,” the EU mission said.

The Houthis have said they hold some of the crew. The U.S. Embassy in Yemen — which has operated from Saudi Arabia for about a decade — has described the Houthis as having “kidnapped” the mariners.

The death toll is the highest from any seaborne assault carried out by the Iranian-backed Houthis in the crucial maritime trade route where $1 trillion in cargo once passed through annually.

The rebels say they are attacking ships to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip during the Israel-Hamas war, and have in total sank four vessels and killed sailors who had no direct role in the war.

The attack on the Eternity C followed the sinking of the bulk carrier Magic Seas in a similar attack last weekend. Neither the European naval force nor the U.S. had been escorting the two vessels when they were attacked.

The Houthis have held mariners in the past. After seizing the vehicle carrier Galaxy Leader in November 2023, the rebels held the crew until January this year.

From November 2023 to December 2024, the Houthis targeted more than 100 ships with missiles and drones. The stopped their attacks during a brief ceasefire in the war. They later became the target of an intense weekslong campaign of airstrikes ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump before he declared a ceasefire had been reached with the rebels.

A new possible ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war — as well as the future of talks between the U.S. and Iran over Tehran’s battered nuclear program — remain in the balance.