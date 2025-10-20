Yemen's Houthi rebels hold funeral for their chief of staff killed in an Israeli strike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yemen’s Houthi rebels held a funeral Monday for their military chief of staff who was killed in a recent Israeli strike, with more than 1,000 people gathered for the ceremony in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa.

The Iranian-backed rebel group acknowledged last week that one of their senior officers, Maj. Gen. Muhammad Abdul Karim al-Ghamari, was killed in an Israeli airstrike along with other top rebel leaders. The Houthis did not say when the strike took place but this death further escalating tensions between the rebels and Israel.

The funeral comes as a fragile U.S.-proposed ceasefire aimed at ending two years of war is holding in the Gaza Strip and nearly two months after Israeli airstrikes killed senior Houthi government officials in Sanaa, including their prime minister, Ahmed al-Rahawi, and several other rebel ministers.

The Houthis said al-Ghamari was killed along with his 13-year-old son Hussain and “several of his companions,” according to the rebel-controlled SABA news agency, which didn’t provide further details.

Hundreds attended funeral prayers at a mosque in Sabeen Square in Sanaa, with many more gathered outside as the caskets were brought out. A poster of al-Ghamari was was held by the crowd in tribute and several mourners wore sashes bearing his image and the Yemeni and Palestinian flags.

Acting Prime Minister Mohamed Muftah praised al-Ghamari, saying Monday he had inspired his troops with the highest level of dedication.

Many in the crowd vented their anger at Israel.

One of the mourners, Ayham Hassan, said “Israel is the biggest enemy for Arabs and Muslims.” He spoke to The Associated Press over the phone from Sanaa.

The United Nations has sanctioned al-Ghamari for his “leading role in orchestrating the Houthis’ military efforts that are directly threatening the peace, security and stability of Yemen, as well as cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia.”

The U.S. Treasury also sanctioned him in 2021 for his responsibility in “orchestrating attacks by Houthi forces impacting Yemeni civilians” and said he had been trained by Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

The United States and Israel launched an air and naval campaign against the Houthis in response to the rebels’ missile and drone attacks on Israel and on ships in the Red Sea.

The Houthis said they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians over the war in Gaza in targeting ships. Their attacks over the past two years have upended shipping in the Red Sea, through which about $1 trillion of goods pass each year.

___

Khaled reported from Cairo.