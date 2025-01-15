Search launched in Houston after sheriff's deputy fatally shot, authorities say
Authorities say a man fatally shot a Texas sheriff’s deputy in southwest Houston, prompting a massive search involving multiple law enforcement agencies
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A man fatally shot a Texas sheriff's deputy in southwest Houston, prompting a massive search involving multiple law enforcement agencies, authorities said.
The suspect opened fire on Jesus Vargas, a 17-year veteran of the Brazoria County sheriff’s department, as the deputy tried to serve an arrest warrant on Wednesday morning, Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman said.
Houston Mayor John Whitmire said the suspect had a long criminal history including aggravated assault, and that Vargas and his partner had been working with a U.S. Marshal’s task force to locate the suspect and serve the warrant.
Crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot of a shopping plaza after the shooting.
Authorities said the large-scale search for the shooting suspect included helicopters, K-9s and teams of officers.
“There’s a lot of manpower out there to try and bring this person to justice,” Houston Police Chief J. Noe Diaz said.
Stallman said Vargas was married and had three children.