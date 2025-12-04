Honolulu to settle lawsuit over police shooting of Micronesian teen for $1M

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Honolulu’s city council on Wednesday authorized $1 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed by police.

The fatal shooting of Iremamber Sykap in 2021 came amid a national reckoning over police use of force, but the case also highlighted racism toward Micronesians in Hawaii.

If the lawsuit Sykap's family filed against the city and police officers had gone to trial they would have sought $8 million to $10 million in general damages, their attorney Eric Seitz said.

“Shooting a kid in the back of the head eight times when he wasn't armed, he didn't pose any threat to the police officers, is very likely to have really upset a lot of jurors,” he said.

The family accepted far less because of the “undercurrent of racism” in the case, Seitz said.

“If you look at the social media posts about this, there are lots of things talking about ‘dirty Micronesians’ and ‘they got what they deserved' ... which you know, is very concerning in our community," he said. “But it’s there. It’s a real factor.”

Sykap’s family is from Chuuk in the Federated States of Micronesia, but he was born in Guam, a U.S. territory.

Honolulu Corporation Counsel Dana Viola told the council that the settlement is reasonable because it keeps the officers from testifying, which could be used against them in a future criminal prosecution because there's no statute of limitations for murder.

Interim police Chief Rade Vanic said the department supports the settlement.

“Our officers have served this community with professionalism and courage, and they deserve the full protection of their rights,” Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement. "This settlement allows the City to move forward while standing firmly in support of the men and women of the Honolulu Police Department.”

At the time of the shooting police said Sykap was driving a stolen Honda linked to a burglary, purse snatching, car theft and armed robbery and led officers on a chase.