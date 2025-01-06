A 3-year-old boy's death in Honolulu fireworks explosion raises toll to 4
A three-year-old boy has died of injuries in the massive explosion of fireworks at a home in Honolulu home on New Year’s Eve
A three-year-old boy died on Monday, the fourth person to succumb to injuries from a massive explosion of fireworks at a home in Honolulu on New Year’s Eve, police said.
The blast also killed three women and injured more than 20 people, many of whom have burns over most of their bodies.
The U.S. military flew six patients to Arizona for treatment on Saturday because Hawaii’s lone burn center doesn’t have enough capacity to care for all the victims.
Hawaii's leaders have intensified their oft-repeated calls to crack down on the state's vast illegal fireworks trade with stepped-up enforcement and greater penalties.