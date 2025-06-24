US consulate condemns Hong Kong's government for 'repression' of Independence Day celebrations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. consulate in Hong Kong on Tuesday condemned the city's government for what it called repression of U.S. Independence Day celebrations after local education authorities reportedly cautioned teachers and students not to attend such events organized by American diplomats.

The consulate accused the Hong Kong government of interfering with U.S. Consulate General-hosted events, saying U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide celebrate Independence Day every year by hosting receptions and other festivities.

"We condemn the Hong Kong government’s repression of U.S. Independence Day celebrations," it said in an emailed reply to The Associated Press’ questions. “Its attempts to characterize these activities as ‘unlawful’ only further reveals its insecurity and fear of freedom."

The consulate's criticism came days after a Facebook page, “Edu Lancet," reported that the city's education authorities had sent “friendly reminders" to multiple schools asking their teachers not to “casually join” the consulate's events and be cautious about violating the national security law. The reminder also asked the schools to discourage their students from joining such events, it said.

The Associated Press could not independently verify the claims by the Facebook page, which often provides updates about the education sector. A local English-language newspaper, the South China Morning Post, also reported that the authorities had reminded schools to be vigilant about any attempts to promote U.S. Independence Day celebrations on campus.

The city's education bureau has not immediately commented.

Hong Kong Secretary for Security Chris Tang previously accused the founder of the page, Hans Yeung, of seizing opportunities to incite division in society in a media interview published in March.

Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 following massive anti-government protests in 2019, saying the legislation was necessary to return stability to the city.

Under the law, dozens of leading activists were prosecuted or jailed while others fled. Fears about the law drove many middle-class families and young professionals to emigrate elsewhere.