Tropical storm Sara drenches Honduras’ northern coast, with flash flooding and mudslides in forecast
Tropical storm Sara is drenching Honduras’ northern coast, swelling rivers as it stalled over the Central American nation
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Tropical storm Sara stalled over Honduras Saturday, drenching the northern coast of the Central American nation and swelling rivers.
The area could see life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides through the weekend, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center. Sustained rain fell overnight and continued into the morning in the city of San Pedro Sula, where there were no immediate signs of serious flooding.
People watched nervously as the conditions brought back memories of the disastrous November 2020 hurricane season, when two powerful storms passed through the region, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and causing widespread damage.
The weather system made landfall late Thursday about 105 miles (165 kilometers) west-northwest of Cabo Gracias a Dios, on the Honduras-Nicaragua border. The Hurricane Center expects the storm will move near the Bay Islands of Honduras on Saturday before approaching Belize.
Sara is then expected to turn northwesterly towards Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, though forecasters said it probably will not reemerge into the Gulf after crossing the Yucatan.
The storm, however, did not stop a CONCACAF Nations League match Friday in San Pedro Sula. Under heavy rain, Mexico lost 2-0 at Honduras.
In November 2020, Eta and Iota passed through Honduras after initially making landfall in Nicaragua as powerful Category 4 hurricanes. Northern Honduras caught the worst of the storms with torrential rains that set off flooding that displaced hundreds of thousands. Eta alone was responsible for as much as 30 inches of rain along the northern coast.