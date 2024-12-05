Honda recalls nearly 206,000 SUVs to fix fuel filler tubes that can leak gasoline, risking a fire
Honda is recalling nearly 206,000 SUVs in the U.S. because the fuel filler neck can separate from the filler pipe in a crash, allowing gasoline to leak and increasing the risk of a fire
The recall covers certain 2023 and 2024 Passports and some 2023 through 2025 Pilots.
Honda says in documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a glitch in the installation process prevented a complete connection between the neck and the pipe.
The company said it has one warranty claim and no reports of injuries from December of 2018 through Nov. 20 of this year. The documents did not mention any reports of fires.
Dealers will inspect the SUVs and properly connect the neck tube to the fuel filler pipe if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting Jan. 6.