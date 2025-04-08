Homeland Security waiver allows feds to bypass environmental rules to build border wall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A waiver issued Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security allows the federal government to bypass environmental regulations and begin construction immediately on stretches of the border wall in Southern California.

Homeland Security said in a statement that the waiver signed by Secretary Kristi Noem will “cut through bureaucratic delays” and forego dozens of laws including the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires federal agencies to evaluate the effects of their actions on the environment.

Officials said the decision will fast-track U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s construction of about 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of the wall south of San Diego and further east near Jacumba Hot Springs, California.

“This waiver clears the path for the rapid deployment of physical barriers where they are needed most, reinforcing our commitment to national security and the rule of law," the statement said.

The advocacy group Earthjustice derided the decision to sidestep environmental laws.

“Waiving environmental, cultural preservation, and good governance laws that protect clean air and clean water, safeguard precious cultural resources, and preserve vibrant ecosystems and biodiversity will only cause further harm to border communities and ecosystems,” Cameron Walkup, an associate legislative representative for Earthjustice, said in a statement.

Securing the southern border is a top priority for President Donald Trump's administration. U.S. Border Patrol Deputy Chief David BeMiller said Tuesday that more than 50 miles (81 kilometers) of the wall has been constructed since Trump was inaugurated Jan. 20. The goal is to complete about 1,400 miles (2,250 kilometers) of uninterrupted border barrier.

BeMiller estimated that officers were arresting about 220 people a day for illegal crossings from Mexico.