Woman disguised herself with wigs to take UK citizenship test for others

A British woman has admitted she wore wigs and other disguises to take a U.K. citizenship test for more than a dozen foreigners
A British woman admitted Tuesday that she wore wigs and other disguises to fraudulently take a U.K. citizenship test for more than a dozen foreigners.
Josephine Maurice, 61, admitted in Snaresbrook Crown Court that she fraudulently took the Life in the U.K. Test for 13 different men and women.
She wore an array of wigs and other disguises to appear like the actual applicants and take tests on their behalf between June 2022 and August 2023, the Home Office said.
“This individual is believed to have orchestrated a pre-meditated plan to avoid detection, meticulously selecting disguises and test center locations across the country to evade the authorities," Home Office immigration enforcement officer Phillip Parr said. “As with many criminals who commit this type of crime, we believe her motive was financial gain.”
The 24-question exam that tests knowledge of British history, values and society must be passed to receive permanent residency or citizenship.
Maurice, who appeared in court by video link from Bronzefield Prison, also admitted to conspiring with others to commit fraud with and possessing two people’s provisional driving licenses.
She faces sentencing on May 20.