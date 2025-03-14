Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

With a kaleidoscope of colors and music, the Hindu festival of Holi signals the arrival of spring

Associated Press
Friday 14 March 2025 08:47 EDT

Millions of Indians on Friday celebrated the Hindu festival of Holi, dancing to festive music, exchanging food and drink, and smearing each other with red, green, blue and pink powder, turning the air into a joyful kaleidoscope of color.

Widely known as the Hindu festival of colors, Holi marks the arrival of the spring season in India, Nepal and other South Asian countries as well as the diaspora. It celebrates the divine love between the Hindu god Krishna and his consort Radha, and signifies a time of rebirth and rejuvenation, embracing the positive and letting go of negative energy.

