Georgia governor suspends lawmaker accused of unemployment fraud

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday suspended a state House member accused of lying to collect federal unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

Kemp accepted a report from a review commission finding that the charges against Democratic state Rep. Sharon Henderson of Covington hurt her ability to perform her duties. The Republican governor ordered her suspended from office until her case is resolved or her term expires in January 2027.

Henderson was indicted in December on charges of theft of government funds and making false statements, accused of illegally collecting $17,811 in unemployment benefits. She has pleaded not guilty and is free on bail.

Gerald Griggs, Henderson's lawyer, has said his client will fight the charges, and had called on the Republican Kemp to refrain from suspending Henderson.

“We look forward to litigating this matter in court,” Griggs wrote in a Jan. 8 text message. “In America, every individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Prosecutors say Henderson falsely claimed benefits in 2019 as a laid off substitute teacher. But prosecutors say Henderson hadn’t worked for the Henry County school system since 2018 and say her contract included an acknowledgment that substitute teachers aren’t entitled to unemployment payments.

Prosecutors say Henderson falsely claimed she worked for the school system in 2019 and 2020 while seeking benefits in 2020 and 2021. Henderson took office in House District 113, which covers parts of Newton County, in January 2021.

Henderson's suspension comes a day after former state Rep. Karen Bennett pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to collect $13,940. Bennett, 70, resigned from the House just before being charged.

Bennett's lawyers said she will pay back the $13,490 but said prosecutors have agreed to seek no prison time or supervised release. Her sentencing is scheduled April 15.

The federal government paid special unemployment benefits during the pandemic, using state unemployment systems, to people who lost their jobs because of COVID-19. As with regular unemployment benefits, applicants had to certify every week that they remained unemployed to claim benefits.