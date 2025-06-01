Remember Zika virus? Hawaii confirms case after six years of no known exposures
A travel-related case of Zika virus was reported in Oahu, Hawaii, this week, marking the state’s first case in six years.
Hawaii officials are investigating a confirmed travel-related case of Zika virus on the island of Oʻahu, reigniting concerns over the mosquito-borne illness that once made global headlines.
While this means the Zika virus was not acquired on the island, two other people are also being monitored for potential exposure to the virus, the state’s Department of Health said. The Independent contacted representatives from the department for more information.
Hawaiian officials are also working to identify potential mosquito breeding sites and urging the public to take precautions, particularly as summer travel and tourism reach their peak. They ask that the public eliminate standing water around homes and use mosquito repellent, especially during dawn and dusk when pests are most active.
Zika virus is primarily transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes, but can also be spread through sexual contact. The virus can pose significant health risks, especially for pregnant women.
Symptoms of the Zika virus - including fever, rash, joint pain and red eye - are generally mild. They may go unnoticed in many cases, with only one in five people infected with Zika developing symptoms, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
However, because symptoms can be similar to those of other mosquito-borne illnesses, such as dengue or chikungunya, proper diagnosis by a healthcare provider is essential, especially for women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant.
Hawaii last reported a travel-related Zika case in 2019, with the highest number of cases, 25, occurring in 2017 when fears of the virus dominated headlines. No locally acquired Zika cases have ever been documented in the state, the HDOH says.
The Zika virus attracted international attention nearly a decade ago due to its link to severe birth defects, most notably microcephaly in infants born to mothers infected during pregnancy. The virus prompted global public health responses, especially in the Americas and Southeast Asia.
As of now, there is no approved vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for the Zika virus.
