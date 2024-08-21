Support truly

Female doctors are far more likely to take their own lives than women in the wider population, new research has found.

An expert blamed the issue of higher suicide rates on women being forced to contend with misogyny, bullying, sexual harassment and the gender pay gap.

The study, published in the BMJ, based on an analysis of research from 20 nations, discovered the suicide risk for female doctors was 76 per cent higher than it is in the wider population.

The research, spearheaded by academics from the University of Vienna in Austria, discovered no increase in suicide risk for male doctors in comparison to men in the general population.

Researchers said doctors’ risk of suicide differs between countries but more must be done to tackle these issues - especially for women doctors.

However, the study did find there has been a decrease in suicide rates for both male and female physicians in recent years - with the authors potentially attributing this to greater mental health awareness and workplace support for doctors.

Researchers also found an 81 per cent higher suicide rate among male physicians in comparison to other professional groups who have a similar socio-economic position.

The report drew attention to estimates that one doctor takes their own life every day in the US, while around one doctor kills themselves every 10 days in the UK.

At first it was thought women had a higher rate of suicides because there were fewer of us so we were isolated but it has stayed high despite women now making up a significant amount of the workplace. Dame Professor Clare Gerada

The research was based on observational studies published between 1960 and March this year that compared suicide rates among doctors with the wider population - with researchers looking at 39 studies from 20 nations. The countries were predominantly in Europe, but also in the US and Australasia.

Dame Professor Clare Gerada, patron of Doctors in Distress, a UK Charity which supports healthcare workers, told The Independent: “Men always have a higher suicide rate than women - except for with doctors, it is around the same for men and women.”

Professor Gerada, former President of the Royal College of General Practitioners, argued more female physicians take their own lives than women in the general population because it is a distressing job.

“Both men and women have problems with the job - it is a highly stressful job,” she added. “There is lots of emotional baggage. You deal with death and suffering. But the difference with women is they have two jobs. They tend to be carers - whether that is for children or parents.”

She argued another reason stems from “women having to grapple with bullying, sexism, the gender pay gap and sexual harassment”.

Professor Gerada added: “At first it was thought women had a higher rate of suicides because there were fewer of us so we were isolated but it has stayed high despite women now making up a significant amount of the workplace.

“When I started in 1983, women made up around 10 per cent of the workforce. Actually we do need more research into why women have a higher rate.”

She argued doctors have a lot of “protective factors” which mean they should be at lower risk of suicide - adding they “tend not to have high rates of drug and alcohol problems and be in stable accomodation and in stable well-paid jobs.”

Professor Gerada added: “Women have higher rates of mental illness and this is a risk factor for suicide. Women also tend to look at things differently to men and be more compassionate. We could take on the emotions of the work in a different way and might take the problem home emotionally.

“There is no evidence that women are less resilient than men but there is evidence that women are more perfectionist and perfectionism is a risk factor for mental illness.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.