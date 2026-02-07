UKHSA warning to stop using wipes after fatal outbreak

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some non-sterile alcohol-free wipes should not be used on broken or damaged skin, due to an ongoing risk of infection that has killed one person, health chiefs have warned.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have urged people not to use certain wipes for first aid and named four specific brands that should be avoided and disposed of immediately.

There have been 59 confirmed cases of Burkholderia stabilis - a bacteria which can cause serious infections - associated with some non-sterile alcohol-free wipe products.

An outbreak of the bacteria was identified in the UK from January 2018 to 3 February 2026, but a small number of cases continue to be detected - including some serious infections which have required hospital treatment and one death has been attributed to Burkholderia stabilis infection.

Burkholderia stabilis is found in natural environments and is rarely a threat to healthy individuals and it is not passed on between people. But immunocompromised individuals, those with other risk factors such as cystic fibrosis and patients at home with intravenous lines, are at higher risk of developing infection.

open image in gallery UKHSA and MHRA have urged people not to use wipes for first aid and named four specific brands that should be avoided and disposed of immediately (stock image) ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“If you have any wipes at home or work, double check they are labelled ‘sterile’ before using on broken skin,” Dr Alison Cave, MHRA Chief Safety Officer, said.

“Non-sterile alcohol-free wipes, of any type or brand, should not be used for the treatment of injuries, wounds, or broken skin; and they should never be used to clean intravenous lines,” Dr James Elston, Consultant in Epidemiology and Public Health at UKHSA, said.

During outbreak investigations in 2025, the following products were found to be contaminated with Burkholderia.

ValueAid Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes

Microsafe Moist Wipe Alcohol Free

Steroplast Sterowipe Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes

Reliwipe Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes (testing revealed contamination with a Burkholderia strain not related to the outbreak cases)

UKHSA uncovered the link to this outbreak through testing of wipes used by those affected and worked quickly to notify health professionals through a patient safety alert in June 2025.

The MHRA then issued notices to sellers of specific products in July, resulting in their withdrawal from sale.

However, some of these products may still remain in some first aid kits and in people’s homes. Health chiefs urge the public to stop using these wipes and immediately dispose of them in standard household waste.