The people most likely to use weight loss jabs, according to new research

More people in affluent areas are using weight loss jabs, despite having lower levels of obesity, research suggests.

Analysis of private prescriptions for GLP-1 drugs like Mounjaro and Wegovy shows women and the middle classes are the most likely to use the drugs.

The Health Foundation, working with online weight management provider Voy, analysed 113,630 patients who received a private prescription between November 2024 and October 2025 taking note of their age, sex, BMI and socioeconomic background.

Research revealed that almost 80 per cent of prescriptions are for women, while the highest uptake is among men and women aged 30 to 49, falling sharply after the age of 60.

People in the most deprived regions were around a third less likely to be getting the jabs than those in the least deprived, despite obesity being twice as common.

Among 30 to 49-year-olds in the most deprived areas, around 45 per cent began treatment with a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or above, compared with around 30 per cent in the least deprived areas.

The Health Foundation said this suggests people are getting the drugs later, putting their health at risk in the meantime.

“The groups bearing the greatest burden of obesity are seeking GLP-1 treatments less frequently, and often at higher BMIs,” said Samantha Field, senior fellow in prevention at the Health Foundation and co-author of the new research.

She added: “The NHS should be taking these findings into account as the rollout of these medications progresses, to ensure they are reaching the people who are most in need of them.

“Ensuring fair public provision is essential, but these medications address a problem that is preventable.

“It’s more important than ever that government retains focus on making the changes to our food environment that will prevent obesity occurring in the first place.”

However, a limitation of the study is the analysis only uses data from a single provider, Voy, and each provider has different price points and levels of support that are offered as part of the prescription. This provider charges, £144 to £324 a month depending on the type of medication and the dose.

Study authors suggest that due to the high monthly cost, people in less affluent areas may also be more likely to stop weight loss medication.

Weight-loss injections, also known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, work by mimicking the natural hormone which regulates blood sugar, appetite and digestion.

They are a prescribed drug and to access them on the NHS a patient needs to have a BMI of 40 or more, but private providers offer them to those with a BMI over 30.

NHS England has put in place a phased rollout of Mounjaro over a period of up to 12 years, but current data suggests even patients who are eligible now cannot get the drug.

On the NHS, some 220,000 patients have been prioritised in the first three years of a 12-year rollout. This means the vast majority of patients on Mounjaro pay for it privately.

NHS England previously said if all eligible patients (thought to be over three million) turned up for the drug in the first year, and 70 per cent of those were started on treatment, the impact on primary care and general practice would be profound and take up 18 per cent of GP appointments.

The GLP-1 drug semaglutide (Wegovy) can also be accessed on the NHS for people with health problems caused by their weight and a high BMI.

An NHS spokesperson said: “The NHS is rightly prioritising the rollout of weight-loss drugs for those in the greatest clinical need and is exploring ways to accelerate the offering so that eligible people can benefit from safe and effective treatment wherever they live in England.

“The NHS also offers a wide range of other support for people to lose weight, which has helped tens of thousands of people achieve a healthier weight and wider lifestyle benefits.”