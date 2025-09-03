Government pledges to stop people being priced out of weight-loss jabs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, has pledged to prevent people being "priced out" of accessing weight-loss jabs, advocating for greater NHS provision.

This commitment follows price increases by the manufacturer of Mounjaro, a drug dubbed the "King Kong of weight-loss jabs", in the private sector.

The NHS’s 10-year plan aims to expand access to these services and treatments, bringing them closer to communities.

Proposed delivery methods include making jabs available "on the high street, or at any out-of-town shopping centre", as well as through digital services.

Mr Streeting told BBC Breakfast on Wednesday the jabs “have been hugely impactful, and the evidence is really encouraging about the impact on obesity and loads of other health conditions that are linked to obesity”, though people “do need to still make changes in terms of their nutrition” and be “fit and active”.

open image in gallery Wes Streeting has pledged to stop users from being priced out of weight-loss jabs ( PA )

He said he was “really concerned” about the rising costs of the jabs “and those who might benefit but can’t afford them are being left out”.

He added: “That goes against my principles, the Labour Government’s principles and the principles of the NHS, because we decided back in 1948 in the aftermath of the Second World War that healthcare should be based on need and not the ability to pay.

“And so the fact that you’ve got some people who can afford them privately getting it, and others who can’t being left behind, is wrong, and that is why I’m determined to widen access via the NHS, where we are also making sure there are the right controls in place, so that only people who need them are diagnosed, and that there’s the wraparound support.”

He said that “while I’m very enthusiastic about these jabs”, there were also issues to consider about positive body image and eating disorders.

“So this is a nuanced debate, but I am concerned about people being priced out, I am concerned about access,” he said.

“And just to reassure people, one of the things that we did with the NHS deal that we signed was get a good price for the NHS, that’s unaffected.

“It’s the private price that’s going up, but I know I’ve got more work to do to make sure that people who need and would benefit from these jabs can access them via the NHS, because that is the right thing to do.”

The company behind Mounjaro has offered a discounted deal to UK suppliers which is expected to limit the price increase to consumers from this month.

open image in gallery The price of the drug was reported to have gone up as much as 170 per cent ( PA )

Eli Lilly said in August it was putting up the list price of the drug by as much as 170 per cent, which could have meant the cost of the highest dose going up from £122 to £330 per month.

However, it has since been reported that the highest dose will be be sold to suppliers for £247.50.

Eli Lilly originally said the UK price of Mounjaro had to increase to be more in line with higher prices in Europe and the US.

Estimates suggest about 90 per cent of people on weight-loss jabs pay for them privately online and via high street pharmacies.