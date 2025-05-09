Weight loss jabs could curb alcohol cravings and reduce drinking, study suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weight loss jabs could help reduce alcohol consumption in obese people by around two thirds, a new study suggests.

Researchers believe the drugs, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, could curb alcohol cravings, although further investigation is needed.

These jabs, often prescribed under brand names like Saxenda (liraglutide) and Wegovy (semaglutide), work by suppressing appetite.

The study, conducted by researchers in Ireland and Saudi Arabia, observed 262 obese individuals prescribed either liraglutide or semaglutide.

Participants were categorised according to their pre-treatment weekly alcohol intake: non-drinkers, rare drinkers (less than 10 units per week), and regular drinkers (10 or more units per week).

Some 188 of the 262 patients were followed up for an average of four months.

Average alcohol consumption fell from 11.3 units a week – about six or seven pints of beer – to 4.3 units a week, or roughly two pints of beer, after four months on the drugs.

open image in gallery Weight loss jabs have become more common in helping people with their health ( Alamy/PA )

Among regular drinkers, intake decreased by 68 per cent, from 23.2 units a week to 7.8 units a week.

Professor Carel le Roux, of University College Dublin, said: “The exact mechanism of how GLP-1 analogues reduce alcohol intake is still being investigated but it is thought to involve curbing cravings for alcohol that arise in subcortical areas of the brain that are not under conscious control.

“Thus, patients report the effects are ‘effortless’.”

The findings, which are being presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Malaga, suggest a “potential therapeutic role” for weight loss jabs in people who are obese and regularly drink alcohol, researchers said.

However, they stressed larger trials are needed to validate the results.

Prof Le Roux added: “GLP-1 analogues have been shown treat obesity and reduce the risk of multiple obesity-related complications.

“Now, the beneficial effects beyond obesity, such as on alcohol intake, are being actively studied, with some promising results.”